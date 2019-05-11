Loading…
Bonkers Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Better Bonkers Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g - Hybrid

Bonkers effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!