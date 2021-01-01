About this product
Of course, it’s pink. It’s from betty! You know what to do. Mix up your canna-mocktail and imagine the surf, sand, and sun. Each serving contains 10 mg THC and 5 mg CBD. 10 servings per tin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.