While CBN is the cannabinoid best known for its sedative properties, it’s great for aches and pains, too. This body balm with 50 mg THC, 100 mg CBD, and 100 mg CBN is infused with lavender, rose, Roman chamomile, sweet marjoram, cedar, and frankincense essential oils to help you relax and sink into a good night’s sleep. Roll on temples, neck, and shoulders, to help soothe your mind and body and lull you gently to sleep. Or you can try it as a spot treatment on any place that aches following a bedtime bath soak. Sweet dreams.