With 10 mg THC, 500 mg CBD, and 100 mg CBG, and the power of ginger and cabbage extracts, our Detox bath soak helps reduce inflammation and fluid retention/puffiness. Homeopathic essential oils, including rose, geranium, sweet marjoram, clary sage, lavender, ylang ylang and Roman chamomile, work to balance a woman’s hormones, soothing mind and body alike.
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.