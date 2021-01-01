About this product
Studies show ginger is remarkably versatile as a natural remedy and cognitive booster. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory, improves brain function, and is widely used to treat digestive disorders, including nausea. These chewable tablets pack the natural healing power of ginger combined with 3 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 3 mg CBG into the perfect fast-acting, go-to nerve tonic and tummy tamer! Each box contains 30 tablets.
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.