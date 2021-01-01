About this product
Lemon Chamomile flavored microdose gummies with 3mg THC and 3mg CBN per gummy. Each package contains 18 gummies which makes these the perfect gummy for a low dose consumer who doesn't want to worry about cutting their gummy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.