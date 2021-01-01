About this product
This custom blended cannabis infused coconut oil* is specially designed to increase libido, intensify sensation and get things going. Best applied topically, before, during and after intimate encounters. Each bottle contains 100 mg THC to increase circulation, 50 mg CBN to promote relaxation, 50 mg CBG & 200 mg CBD collaborating to soothe your mind, body and spirit…. Your body will thank you!
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.