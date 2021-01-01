About this product

Matcha green tea, a natural source of caffeine, is also packed with antioxidants. It promotes an optimal “calm state of alertness,” thanks to the naturally occurring amino acid L-theanine found in green tea, known for calming anxiety and stress. These fast-acting matcha peppermint chewable tablets also contain 2 mg THC and 10 mg CBD. Perfect for waking up you and your taste buds while keeping you on an even keel. Each box contains 30 tablets