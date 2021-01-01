About this product
Matcha green tea, a natural source of caffeine, is also packed with antioxidants. It promotes an optimal “calm state of alertness,” thanks to the naturally occurring amino acid L-theanine found in green tea, known for calming anxiety and stress. These fast-acting matcha peppermint chewable tablets also contain 2 mg THC and 10 mg CBD. Perfect for waking up you and your taste buds while keeping you on an even keel. Each box contains 30 tablets
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.