Cinnamon-vanilla yumminess in a 10 mg THC muffin. Just pour the mixture into a mug, add 3 tbsp of water, and microwave for 60 seconds. Voila! A warm, delicious fresh-baked treat.
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.