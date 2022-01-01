Rest is the cornerstone for wellness!

Sweet dreams await! With 2 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 5 mg CBN, these fast-acting chewable tablets are the slumber trifecta to gently nudge you into total relaxation so you can drift right off to dreamland. Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.

CONTAINS NO MELATONIN. Wake up refreshed and ready to start the day