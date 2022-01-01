About this product
Rest is the cornerstone for wellness!
Sweet dreams await! With 2 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 5 mg CBN, these fast-acting chewable tablets are the slumber trifecta to gently nudge you into total relaxation so you can drift right off to dreamland. Each tin contains 40 tablets with a total cannabinoid content of 680 mg per tin.
CONTAINS NO MELATONIN. Wake up refreshed and ready to start the day
About this brand
Betty
Simple and foundational, our driving principle is to use our vast knowledge about cannabinoids to make transformational products. We’ve created cannabis-derived wellness products for everybody at every stage of their life.