This no-mess roll-on offers the perfect ratio of cannabinoids and botanical extracts to outsmart inflammation and swelling with 10 mg THC, 500 mg CBD, and 100 mg CBG. The power of ginger and cabbage extract helps reduce inflammation and fluid retention/puffiness while homeopathic essential oils including rose, geranium, sweet marjoram, clary sage, lavender, ylang ylang, and Roman chamomile work to balance a woman’s hormones, soothing both body and mind. Perfect for spot treatment of period pain and discomfort, apply this roll-on to your belly, breasts, neck, and shoulders, or any other achy area. Try combining with our Detox Bath Soak for a self-care mini spa retreat designed just for you.