Tired of being tired? Betty's got your back. Our tried-and-true Bedtime Betty's recipe

infuses full-spectrum cannabis and melatonin into lemon agave chews, which may aid

in a night of deep sleep. Betty knows best, invest in good rest!



Betty's Eddies handcrafted fruit chews are made with all-natural ingredients and a whole lotta love. We use organic fruits & veggies, full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements & vitamins to help you feel your Betty best no matter what life throws at you. Life is better with Betty’s.



Package image and dosage is representative only. Packaging and dosage in your jurisdiction may appear differently in order to comply with all applicable laws and regulations. *These product names and accompanying statements are not intended to represent a medical or therapeutic claim. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.