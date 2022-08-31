Bettys Bombs are handcrafted with the finest all natural ingredients for the best experience. We use only non-GMO organic fruits and vegetables and naturally extracted THC to create our unique flavors. Our chews are lactose, gluten and preservative free. Pure goodness, just the way Mother Nature (and Betty) intended.These fruit chews come with two 50mg bombs, The Grape Escape, and Not Your Ordinary Berry flavors