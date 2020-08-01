Bettys Eddies are handcrafted with the finest all natural ingredients for the best experience. We use only non-GMO organic fruits and vegetables and naturally extracted THC to create our unique flavors. Our chews are lactose, gluten and preservative free. Pure goodness, just the way Mother Nature (and Betty) intended.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.