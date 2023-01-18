Take Betty’s into the bedroom with Smashin' Passion! Infused with a blend of

full-spectrum cannabis and natural aphrodisiacs, including horny goat weed, maca root,

damiana & muira puama, these passion fruit chews are a sweet and romantic treat for you and yours. Chews passion, get pleasure!



Betty's Eddies handcrafted fruit chews are made with all-natural ingredients and a whole lotta love. We use organic fruits & veggies, full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements & vitamins to help you feel your Betty best no matter what life throws at you. Life is better with Betty’s.



Package image and dosage is representative only. Packaging and dosage in your jurisdiction may appear differently in order to comply with all applicable laws and regulations. *These product names and accompanying statements are not intended to represent a medical or therapeutic claim. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.