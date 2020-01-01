BEVR Cannabis Company

We are the canadians we are makers of peace. we are ambassadors for freedom we are the architects of a better world we stand united against the elements we play to win & we will never say die we are the canadians and we love bevrOur mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to those who choose to use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle. Along the way, we hope to remove some of the negative social stigmas that have unjustly plagued the cannabis plant for over a century. Sustainably farmed and responsibly made, our products are beautifully designed to enhance relaxation, provide relief, inspire creativity, and initiate fun and good times. At BEVR, we want everyone to experience the true spirit of Canada. BEVR is a Canadian cannabis-based health product company located in Edmonton Canada. BEVR plans to market dozens of unique strains of adult-use marijuana flowers and extracts, all grown on cannabis farms in the heart of Canada. Our vision is to build a Canadian cannabis brand that will set a standard as some of the world’s finest marijuana and processed products. With over 100 years of collective experience, the members of the BEVR Team were hand-selected based on their ability to facilitate the goal of building a renowned brand of fine cannabis. BEVR believes cannabis should reflect its origins; it’s a product of the soil, the climate, and the careful stewardship of those precious resources. With regards to its cultivation techniques, BEVR combines the latest technology with natural sunlight to produce superior marijuana products. BEVR proudly sets its own standards of quality and ethics when it comes to the production and sale of its products; from climate control to packaging design, BEVR takes every measure to ensure Canadians and our visitors have the best customer experience possible when it comes to purchasing & using cannabis.