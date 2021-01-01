About this product
A refreshing watermelon cucumber flavor with an after hint of mint that leaves you feeling relaxed. Sweet, but not sugary. A perfect essence to add to morning smoothies, evening cocktails or afternoon lemonades! It's as if summer never ended.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bhang
Make life tasty. Bhang's award-winning gourmet chocolate tastes like chocolate, not cannabis. With over ten years of experience, Bhang is the OG leader in the edible space. We paved the way for compliance, labeling, and testing. Our delicious flavors offer a consistent predictable experience in every segment of the chocolate bar. Don't believe me? BHITE ME