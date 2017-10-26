BHOGART® is the industry leader in the design and manufacturing of closed loop extraction systems. We pride ourselves in the quality and performance of our closed loop extractors ensuring quality control, high yields (15-20% yields) and high solvent recovery (95% recovery). Years of R&D and testing have lead to the development of the Bhogart extractor line. Safety and quality are our foremost priorities at Bhogart. A team of chemists, engineers, fabricators and concentrate producers collaborated on this project to deliver the ultimate solution for quick and efficient essential oil extraction. Controlling temperature, pressure and time will give the operator complete control over the end product. Our extractors are very easy to use, get great yields and will take your essential oil extraction to the next level.