FOR HIGH TOLERANCE USERS ONLY



A Flavorful Powerhouse of Potent Cannabinoids

Take your cannabinoid experience to the next level with Blue Razz Watermelon D9+THCp+D8+HHC Gummies – 10,000mg.



These delicious gummies combine the sweet and tangy flavors of blue raspberry and juicy watermelon with a powerhouse blend of cannabinoids, including Delta-9 THC, THCp, Delta-8 THC, and HHC.



Each gummy is expertly crafted to deliver bold flavor and potent effects, making them perfect for experienced users looking for a stronger, well-rounded experience.



With 10,000mg total cannabinoids per container, these gummies provide a high-potency option designed to elevate relaxation, euphoria, and overall well-being.

