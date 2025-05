The Durban Poison Disposable Vape Pen 500mg Full Spectrum CBD is the perfect choice for those seeking a convenient and effective way to consume CBD.



Featuring high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil derived from organic hemp plants, this vape pen delivers a smooth and consistent vaping experience with every puff.



The Durban Poison strain offers a sweet and earthy flavor profile with uplifting and energizing effects.



This disposable vape pen is easy to use, discreet, and perfect for on-the-go use.



With 500mg of CBD per pen, it provides a potent dose of CBD that can help promote a sense of calm and relaxation, reduce stress, and alleviate pain.

read more