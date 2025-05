Experience the natural power of hemp with our premium Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies.



These delectable treats provide a tasty and convenient way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine.



Each vegan-friendly gummy is infused with 25mg of broad spectrum CBD extract derived from organic, non-GMO hemp.



Our broad spectrum formula preserves all the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant while being completely THC-free, ensuring you experience CBD’s potential therapeutic benefits without any psychoactive effects.



Our 60-count jar contains a mouth-watering assortment of lemon, orange, raspberry, and watermelon flavors, making these gummies a true treat for your taste buds.



With 1500mg of broad spectrum CBD per bottle, you can easily find your ideal serving size and adjust as needed.

read more