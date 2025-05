Tropical Flavor Meets Premium CBD in a Portable Vape Pen



Experience the iconic taste of Pineapple Express combined with the calming benefits of 500mg of premium CBD in a sleek, portable vape pen.



With every puff, enjoy the tropical, fruity blend of sweet pineapple and earthy undertones, delivering a flavorful and relaxing vaping experience.



Perfect for on-the-go use, the Pineapple Express Vape Pen is pre-filled, easy to use, and provides fast-acting effects.



Whether you’re looking to manage stress, boost your mood, or simply enjoy the delicious tropical flavor, this vape pen is an ideal addition to your wellness routine.



For more CBD vaping options, check out our full range of CBD Vape Products.

read more