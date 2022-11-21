Our Beast Mode Blend live resin cartridge is the first 3 pack combo on the market. This innovative Beast Mode Blend combines premium THC-B, THC-H and HHC-P distillate, paired with live resin dragon strains to give a superior and powerful experience. Unleash the Beast.



Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality and strongest vapes you can find, this beast mode blend is for you.



The Binoid Beast Mode Blend 3 Pack Combo is taking the world by storm, and is getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin THC-B, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Raspberry Cookies | Apple Jacks | Orange Creamsicle