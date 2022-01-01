Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Grand Daddy Purp is perfect for getting a great night's rest, or just relaxing with friends or at home. This delta 8 vape uses our premium delta 8, paired with grand daddy purp terpenes.



Grand Daddy Purp is an indica strain, and is one of our top sellers for sleep, its great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.