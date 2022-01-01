Our HHC-O vape cartridge forbidden fruit is now available, the first HHC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-O vape uses premium 94% HHC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Forbidden Fruit is an Indica strain, and is perfect for relaxing your body and mind during the evening, with an amazing strain terpene flavor and enjoyable feeling. Users may feel positive, happy, and chilled.



HHC-O acetate is brand new hemp-derived compound, with potency said to be 1.5x stronger than HHC, and is the most similar effects to Delta-9. This HHCo vape is getting extremely popular.



94% Premium HHC-O Distillate

6% Terpenes

100% Natural & Hemp-derived