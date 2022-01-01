Our HHC-O vape cartridge moonwalker is now available, the first HHC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC-O vape uses premium 94% HHC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Moon Walker is a hybrid strain, and is perfect for levitating your body and mind to the moon, with an amazing strain terpene flavor and enjoyable feeling. Users may feel relaxed, happy, and collected.



HHC-O acetate is brand new hemp-derived compound, with potency said to be 1.5x stronger than HHC, and is the most similar effects to Delta-9. This HHCo vape is getting extremely popular.



94% Premium HHC-O Distillate

6% Terpenes

100% Natural & Hemp-derived