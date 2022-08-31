Our HHC-P vape cartridge Space Jam is now available, one of the first HHC-P cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-P vape uses premium HHC-P distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Space Jam is a Hybrid strain that is great for jamming out your favorite songs and gets the creative juices flowing. Users may feel uplifted, joyful, and motivated.



HHC-P is brand new, and is found to be as immensely powerful like THC-P, and much stronger than regular THC! HHC-P is known for its long lasting buzz. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium HHC-P Distillate

Delta 8 Distillate Mix

Terpenes

Hemp-derived