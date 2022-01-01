About this product
Our HHC vape cartridge cali gold is now available, one of the first HHC cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC vape uses premium 94% HHC distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.
Cali Gold is a hybrid strain, and is perfect for giving you good energy and vibes throughout your day, with a classic California strain terpene flavor and enjoyable feeling. Users may feel passion, excitement, and collected.
HHC is brand new hemp-derived compound, with effects similar to Delta-9 and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel a powerful buzz and experience.
94% Premium HHC Distillate
6% Terpenes
100% Natural & Hemp-derived
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H and more!