Our Knockout Blend Ice Breaker live resin disposable is one of the first live resin blend 2 gram disposables on the market. This innovative live resin Knockout Blend combines premium THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P distillate, paired with live resin Ice Breaker strains to give a superior and powerful experience.



Ice Breaker is an Indica strain that helps you chill after work or on weekend evenings. Users may feel euphoric, happy, and tranquil.



Binoid Knockout Blend 2 gram disposables are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin THC-P, THC-H and HHC-P Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Blend Designed For Evening and After Work