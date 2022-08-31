Our Live Resin vape cartridges gold line is one of the first live resin 2 gram disposables on the market. This innovative live resin vape uses premium distillate, paired with live resin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular cartridges.



Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality vapes you can find, these are for you.



Binoid Live Resin 2 gram disposables are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium Live Resin Distillate

Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived

Candy Jack | Pura Vida | Blueberry Kush | Cereal Milk