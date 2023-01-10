About this product
Our Power 9 Blend live resin cartridge is the first 2 pack combo on the market. This innovative Beast Mode Blend combines premium Delta 9, THC-JD, THC-B distillate, paired with live resin dessert strains to give a delicious yet superior and powerful experience. Power Up.
Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality and strongest vapes you can find, this power 9 blend is for you.
The Binoid Power 9 Blend 2 Pack Combo is taking the world by storm, and is getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium Live Resin Delta 9 THC, THC-JD and THC-B Distillate
Live Terpenes
Hemp-derived
Tangerine Haze & Melon Gum
Live Resin vapes are brand new, and we paired it with live terpene flavors and all of our most popular compounds. If you like the highest quality and strongest vapes you can find, this power 9 blend is for you.
The Binoid Power 9 Blend 2 Pack Combo is taking the world by storm, and is getting extremely popular with these awesome live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.
Premium Live Resin Delta 9 THC, THC-JD and THC-B Distillate
Live Terpenes
Hemp-derived
Tangerine Haze & Melon Gum
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Binoid
Binoid carries a wide variety of all the newest cannabinoids hemp has to offer such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, THCV, HHC, HHC-O Acetate, THC-H THC-B, HHC-P, THC-X, Delta 9o and more!