Our THC-B vape cartridge Cloud Nine is now available, one of the first THC-B cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-B vape uses premium THCB distillate, paired with Delta 8 and amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Cloud Nine is a Hybrid strain that puts you in the clouds and keeps you happy and floaty for hours. Users may feel uplifted, relaxed, and maybe even laughing.



THC-B is brand new, and is found to be as powerful as THC-P, but has a unique buzz. It is immensely powerful, and much stronger than regular THC! Our THC-B vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium THC-B Distillate

Delta 8 Distillate Mix

Terpenes

Hemp-derived