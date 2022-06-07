Our THC-O live resin vape cartridge is now available, the first Live Resin THC-O vape cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-O vape uses premium 92% THCO distillate, paired with live cannabis resin to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Cereal Milk is a Hybrid strain that gives balance and enjoyment to your day or night. Users may feel uplifted, happiness, and overall liveliness.



Live Resin THC-O is brand new, and are found to be immensely powerful, and as strong as regular THC! Our THC-O live resin vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with these awesome full spectrum live terpene flavors. Users may feel an extraordinary buzz and experience.



Premium THC-O Live Resin Distillate

Full Spectrum Live Terpenes

Hemp-derived