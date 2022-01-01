Our THC-O tincture comes with 1000mg or 2500mg of premium 92% THCO distillate paired with MCT oil for an easy and enjoyable body and mind experience. This THCO tincture is the first real THC-O tincture available.



THC-O effects are described to be stronger than Delta 8. Users may feel happy and motivated. THC-O acetate is best used for relaxing without negative side effects.



Our THC-O tincture is potent, and is meant to be used for under the tongue dosing. Be careful with dosing. Binoid is taking the world by storm with this 1000mg or 2500mg THC-O Tincture.



920mg or 2300mg of THC-O:

92% Premium THC-O Distillate

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour