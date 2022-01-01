Our THC-O vape cartridge Blue Zkittlez is now available, one of the first THC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-O vape uses premium 92% THC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Blue Zkittlez is an Indica strain, and is perfect for calming your body and mind, while giving an awesome flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel restful, uplifted, and tranquil.



THC-O is brand new, and is found to be stronger than regular THC! Our THC-O vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with this awesome terpene flavor. Users may feel a powerful buzz and experience. THC-O is the real deal.



92% Premium THC-O Distillate

8% Terpenes

Hemp-derived