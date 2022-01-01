Our THC-O vape cartridge Super Harlequin is now available, one of the first THC-O cartridges on the market. This innovative THC-O vape uses premium 92% THC-O distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Super Harlequin is a Sativa strain, and is made to bring out your bright, wild and fun side while giving an awesome flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel restful, uplifted, and happy.



THC-O is brand new, and is found to be stronger than regular THC! Our THC-O vape cartridges are taking the world by storm, and are getting extremely popular with this awesome terpene flavor. Users may feel a powerful buzz and experience. THC-O is the real deal.



92% Premium THC-O Distillate

8% Terpenes

Hemp-derived