Our new THCV + Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Purple Haze is one of the first THCV cartridges available, and is amazing for appetite, mental clarity, and creativity while also providing body relief.



Purple Haze is a sativa strain, and is perfect for focusing on tasks, while giving a great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. The Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.



THCV is brand new, and this innovative THCV vape uses premium Delta 8, CBD, and CBN paired with amazing terpene strains to give a positive and enjoyable mental boost plus a full body relaxing relief all in one cartridge.