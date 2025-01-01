During the process of making binske live rosin, the trichomes are separated from the plant matter by agitating the buds in ice water. The water is then filtered through mesh bags, collecting and isolating the cannabinoid-filled trichomes. Next, this ice hash is freeze dried before being squeezed in a rosin press. The heat and pressure separates a lightly colored extract from the trichome heads refining the ice hash into glorious live rosin.
During the process of making binske live rosin, the trichomes are separated from the plant matter by agitating the buds in ice water. The water is then filtered through mesh bags, collecting and isolating the cannabinoid-filled trichomes. Next, this ice hash is freeze dried before being squeezed in a rosin press. The heat and pressure separates a lightly colored extract from the trichome heads refining the ice hash into glorious live rosin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
binske is a premium cannabis brand dedicated to elevating human consciousness and redefining the cannabis experience through quality, sustainability, and innovation. Inspired by the harmony of the elements, binske crafts top-tier products—from flower, prerolls, and concentrates to edibles and vape cartridges—paired with elegant, eco-friendly packaging that reflects its commitment to excellence. Passionate about setting the highest standards in cultivation, extraction techniques, and ingredient quality, binske delivers unforgettable experiences in every batch, emphasizing artistry, creativity, and flavor. Driven by the desire to foster positive change, the brand embraces collaboration and innovation, curating a lifestyle that blends luxury, art, and empowerment. Once you experience binske, you’re immersed in a journey to higher living, where sophistication meets the pursuit of perfection. Now available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington. Experience binske at your favorite dispensary … For Higher Living.