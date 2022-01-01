About this product
We decided to expand our capabilities by launching solventless extraction methods because we believe it's more pure, clean, and fits our portfolio. Solventless extraction uses heat and pressure to produce one of the most sought-after concentrate highs. We've perfected our methods by carefully selecting specific genetics and cultivars that we know taste great and work best for solventless.
We start with fresh frozen plant matter and separate the trichomes with water and ice, then freeze-dry them to best preserve terpenes and quality. We then take the freeze-dried trichome product and use heat and pressure to create binske live rosin products.
This refreshing hybrid cross of Runtz x Apple Fritter, r is sure to dazzle. Sour and tart, Apple Tartz has a surprising sweetness Energizing and uplifting, but smooth and focused, Apple Tartz feels true hybrid, with the high taking an ever so slight sativa tilt at times.
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.