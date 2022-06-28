About this product
A true THC colossus is in our midst: Banana Live Resin Budder. This turbulently exquisite golden goodness was crossed from Ghost OG x Skunk Haze to result in an Indica-leaning Hybrid that channels the very essence of a freshly picked bunch of bananas. Its euphoria luxuriates behind the eyes and about users' shoulders before cascading to their feet in an all-encompassing torrent of rejuvenation and sedation. Binske's Banana Live Resin Budder goes hand in hand with Rufus and Chaka Kahn's "Sweet Thing." Treat yourself to true, full-bodied bliss.