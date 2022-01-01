Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the entire extraction process to best preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We make sure all flower is kept frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar and Diamonds & Sauce.



Prepare yourself for cool, tropical nights and a leisurely cruise through a rainforest of flavor with the exhilarating Brazilian Banana. Breathtakingly banana to the core, honey, and rum lingers with slight hints of creamy vanilla, this is the refreshing, umbrella-covered drink you’ve been waiting for. Brazilian Banana is Carnaval for your taste buds. Enlivening, invigorating, exciting, the stone of the Brazilian Banana awakens all of the senses, without ever feeling jumpy or overbearing. Perfect to kickstart your day, or before you head out for a night on the town! Bom dia!