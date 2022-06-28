Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance and then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures that all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the extraction process to preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We ensure all flower is frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar, and Diamonds & Sauce.



Carson City Kush is a well-balanced hybrid and is the result of a three-way cross of OG Kush, Lemon Kush, and Fruit Loop Kush. The buds are bright and bushy, with lime-green leaves that are interspersed with thick threads of bright-orange pistils. The floral aroma is complemented with strong hints of berries, lemon-citrus, and those spicy-kush notes passed on from its three parents. The berry-citrus flavor turns spicy, as those peppery-kush notes take over.The effects are reportedly long-lasting and euphoric, with some experiencing a laser-like focus and enhanced motivation. Carson City Kush is one of those jack of all strains, that one user might wake and bake with while another enjoys before bed.