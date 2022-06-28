About this product
Carson City Kush is a well-balanced hybrid and is the result of a three-way cross of OG Kush, Lemon Kush, and Fruit Loop Kush. The buds are bright and bushy, with lime-green leaves that are interspersed with thick threads of bright-orange pistils. The floral aroma is complemented with strong hints of berries, lemon-citrus, and those spicy-kush notes passed on from its three parents. The berry-citrus flavor turns spicy, as those peppery-kush notes take over.The effects are reportedly long-lasting and euphoric, with some experiencing a laser-like focus and enhanced motivation. Carson City Kush is one of those jack of all strains, that one user might wake and bake with while another enjoys before bed.