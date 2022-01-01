About this product
Individually packaged and ready-to-smoke, each package contains a single 1g joint using the same top-quality flower we put into our jars.
This strain is a cross between Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato. Category 5 delivers a Spicy, funky, warmth to the nose Upon your first puff, you will taste a beautiful combination of sour diesel and sweet berries. Category 5 offers an eye-opening high, leaving users with mental clarity, creativity, and motivation. You can expect to feel at ease and relaxed by the end of the high. This strain is the answer for any negative thoughts, bringing in the good vibes.
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.