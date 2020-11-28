About this product
We take pride in carefully selecting our strains so we can deliver the best flavor profile possible. We are driven to make the best-tasting and highest quality cannabis products, which is why each jar contains 3.5g of the highest quality flower. All of our jars are packed with large buds grown with our award-winning genetics. All of our eighths come in airtight child resistant mason jars for maximum freshness, within a beautifully branded binske box.
Crescendo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.