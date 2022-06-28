About this product
This indica-dominant powerhouse is a cross between Vader OG and Ghost OG. The Daniel Ocean OG buds are diamond and popcorn-shaped, with long and wavy lime-green leaves. Fiery-orange bundles of pistils are scattered throughout, while an amber coat of trichome hairs adds yellow stripes. This strain has a musky scent rich with cloves, hops, and a touch of citrus. Combusting Daniel Ocean OG brings a funky citronella flavor, with hints of cloves and a peppery aftertaste. Daniel Ocean OG is a potent, but not overwhelming, indica-dominant strain that offers a smooth euphoric feeling with a sedative, blissful body feeling. Perfect to enjoy before that final meal, or to help unwind after a long day.