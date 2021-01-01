binske chocolate is made from Peruvian Pure Nacional, which is one of the rarest and most prized cacao crops in the world. It's a highly regarded strain that was thought to be extinct over 100 years ago and recently rediscovered in a remote part of the Amazon jungle. Pure Nacional has been called the "rarest chocolate in the world" by the New York Times and was showcased by the late, iconic chef Anthony Bourdain on the CNN series 'Parts Unknown.' All binske cannabis-infused chocolate is exclusively made with these Pure Nacional cacao beans. The finished product is a refined taste, paired beautifully with each ingredient for the perfect dose and flavor in every bite.