Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance and then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures that all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the extraction process to preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We ensure all flower is frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar, and Diamonds & Sauce.
Dosi Kush is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that has a pleasantly calming and sleepy effect and tastes of citrus and lime.
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.
