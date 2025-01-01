Extraordinarily flavorful, binske gummies are made with only the best natural ingredients. Infused with pure binske cannabis oil, our gummies use real fruit pectin rather than gelatin derived from animal protein, making them vegan-friendly.
Now available in new mylar bags, binske gummies continue to set the highest standard. Mylar bags give our gummies a freshness promise with less packaging waste.
Enjoy a burst of fruit flavor and a euphoric dose of cannabinoids in every bite!
Dragonfruit Fruit Gummy 100mg THC: 100mg CBD: 100mg CBG
binske is a premium cannabis brand dedicated to elevating human consciousness and redefining the cannabis experience through quality, sustainability, and innovation. Inspired by the harmony of the elements, binske crafts top-tier products—from flower, prerolls, and concentrates to edibles and vape cartridges—paired with elegant, eco-friendly packaging that reflects its commitment to excellence. Passionate about setting the highest standards in cultivation, extraction techniques, and ingredient quality, binske delivers unforgettable experiences in every batch, emphasizing artistry, creativity, and flavor. Driven by the desire to foster positive change, the brand embraces collaboration and innovation, curating a lifestyle that blends luxury, art, and empowerment. Once you experience binske, you’re immersed in a journey to higher living, where sophistication meets the pursuit of perfection. Now available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington. Experience binske at your favorite dispensary … For Higher Living.