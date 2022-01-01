About this product
Each cartridge contains the highest quality HTE (High Terpene Extract) live resin sauce. Because fresh frozen preserves more terpene content and the terpene content mimics fresh flower, our soil to oil ethos enables you to taste the difference in quality right away. If you haven't tried our live resin sauce cart, this is your chance.
Tropical, floral notes dance alongside honey-cream swirls with Guava Gelato. An exquisite blend of ancient natural fruit flavors and the modern world of sweet. The tropical fruit, often described as a blend of pear, strawberry, and mango - is the perfect counterpoint to the richness found here - adding slight pine and floral notes, alongside it’s initial fruity blast - creating a stunning bouquet of fruity tropical zest and cream. Guava Gelato takes shape as a middle-of-the-road hybrid, energizing and refreshing, while maintaining a clear, calm focus. Ideal for all times of the day!
Tropical, floral notes dance alongside honey-cream swirls with Guava Gelato. An exquisite blend of ancient natural fruit flavors and the modern world of sweet. The tropical fruit, often described as a blend of pear, strawberry, and mango - is the perfect counterpoint to the richness found here - adding slight pine and floral notes, alongside it’s initial fruity blast - creating a stunning bouquet of fruity tropical zest and cream. Guava Gelato takes shape as a middle-of-the-road hybrid, energizing and refreshing, while maintaining a clear, calm focus. Ideal for all times of the day!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.