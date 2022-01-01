About this product
Looking for a bigger hit? We infused our mini pre-rolls with our solventless live rosin hash. The same high-quality cannabis, featuring our award-winning genetics, is now paired with our solventless hash for even tastier and stronger hits. With 7 mini joints at 0.5g each, our infused mini pre-rolls are a huge hit.
Lemon Mints is a cross between Lemon tree and animal mints BX1. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma with notes of floral citrus, spice, and gas with a minty aftertaste upon exhale. The flower is dense lime green, dusted with frosty trichomes. This is the perfect nightcap toke, leaving you with a feeling of deep relaxation, washing away your worries.
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.